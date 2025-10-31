Will SNAP's Collapse Force a Shutdown Resolution? (w/ Arthur Delaney)

Arthur Delaney joins Sam Stein to break down what changed, why it matters, and what happens to 22 million households who rely on SNAP every month.

In 2018, during the last Trump shutdown, the Trump administration moved fast to make sure SNAP benefits kept flowing, even paying out early to avoid families going hungry. Now, with another shutdown dragging on, millions of Americans are being told the money’s gone and the emergency fund is “too hard” to use.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.