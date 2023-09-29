The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Bulwark
Will TV Retreat to Mass Market Fare?
0:00
-20:01

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Will TV Retreat to Mass Market Fare?

Sonny Bunch's avatar
Sonny Bunch
Sep 29, 2023
∙ Paid
the future of tv

In the New York Times, former head of Amazon Studios (and one-time Bulwark Goes to Hollywood guest!) Roy Price explained why we might be seeing the end of prestige TV and a retrenchment to more familiar, mass-appeal fare of decades past. So Peter, Alyssa, and Sonny talked about the pluses and minuses of such a retrenchment and why an adv…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture