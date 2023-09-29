Will TV Retreat to Mass Market Fare?

In the New York Times, former head of Amazon Studios (and one-time Bulwark Goes to Hollywood guest!) Roy Price explained why we might be seeing the end of prestige TV and a retrenchment to more familiar, mass-appeal fare of decades past. So Peter, Alyssa, and Sonny talked about the pluses and minuses of such a retrenchment and why an adv…
