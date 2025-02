On this week’s WTF 2.0, JVL talks with Crooked Media’s Dan Pfeiffer about how the Democrats get out of the wilderness, the messaging that works and doesn’t and if Mark Cuban will run for president.

Follow

at Message Box on Substack.

Tune in next Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. EST for WTF 2.0 with Popular Information’s

.

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

WTF 2.0 is a pop-up show on Substack during the first 100 days of second Trump administration. Watch previous episodes, here.