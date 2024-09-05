Recently in The Bulwark:

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz make a campaign stop at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. (Photo by Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

EVER SINCE VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS emerged as the presumptive Democratic nominee, there has been a steady drumbeat of commentary arguing that, for “Never Trump” conservatives or centrists, supporting Harris involves particularly painful and torturous compromises with conscience and principle. As Andrew Sullivan put it in one of the first examples of the genre…

FOR THE PAST TWO MONTHS, I’ve been watching focus groups organized by The Bulwark’s publisher, Sarah Longwell. In these conversations—twenty-one so far, conducted from early July to late August—scores of voters, ranging from solid Democrats to two-time Donald Trump supporters, have talked about their options in 2024. You can hear excerpts from these conversations every week on Sarah’s podcast, The Focus Group. But as I watched the groups, one theme came through clearly: anxiety and skepticism, particularly among women, about America’s willingness to elect a woman. At first, I was dismayed. In one conversation after another, women argued against nominating Kamala Harris for president (some of the focus groups took place before Joe Biden dropped out) or predicted that she would lose, specifically because she’s a woman. But as the discussions went on, I saw signs that their pessimism was fragile. It was based on weak or flawed assumptions. And it was starting to crack. Harris could lose for a host of reasons. But the barrier to electing a woman president—the ultimate glass ceiling—is ready to break.

