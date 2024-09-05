Playback speed
Making the Presidency (With Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky)

Sep 05, 2024
Michael Steele speaks with presidential historian Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky about her new book, "Making the Presidency: John Adams and the Precedents That Forged the Republic." The pair discuss how John Adams set the precedent for a peaceful transfer of power, the importance of putting the Constitution above partisan interests and the challenges and expectations Kamala Harris will face if she is the first female president.

Check out the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Making-Presidency-Precedents-Forged-Republic/dp/0197653847

