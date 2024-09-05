Making the Presidency (With Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky)

Michael Steele speaks with presidential historian Dr. Lindsay Chervinsky about her new book, "Making the Presidency: John Adams and the Precedents That Forged the Republic." The pair discuss how John Adams set the precedent for a peaceful transfer of power, the importance of putting the Constitution above partisan interests and the challenges and expectations Kamala Harris will face if she is the first female president.

