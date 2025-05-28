The Bulwark

Yes, They’re Coming for Obamacare (AGAIN!)

Andrew Egger
and
Jonathan Cohn
May 28, 2025
1
2
Jonathan Cohn and Andrew Egger break down how Republicans are quietly gutting Obamacare through a sweeping new bill. From Medicaid cuts to sabotage of ACA marketplaces, they explain what's at stake and who stands to lose coverage.

You can read more from Andrew here

And check out Jonathan's post here

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

