61-Year-Old Man Jailed For 5 Weeks Over a Trump Meme

Tim Miller looks at two shocking cases that expose the right’s growing war on free speech: Arizona teachers doxxed and attacked online for a Halloween costume that had nothing to do with Charlie Kirk, and a 61-year-old man in Tennessee jailed for posting a meme. While MAGA influencers scream about “cancel culture,” they’re now leading their own campaign to silence and punish ordinary Americans.

