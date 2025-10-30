A Breakdown of Nancy Mace’s Years-Long Crash Out

Nancy Mace used to wave the pride flag and support gay marriage, and now she’s tweeting “Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.” Tim Miller breaks down how Mace’s descent from moderate Republican to culture war crusader mirrors the GOP’s own unraveling, and what it says about where the party is heading next.

