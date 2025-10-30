The Bulwark

Share post
A Breakdown of Nancy Mace’s Years-Long Crash Out

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Oct 30, 2025
13
7
Nancy Mace used to wave the pride flag and support gay marriage, and now she’s tweeting “Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.” Tim Miller breaks down how Mace’s descent from moderate Republican to culture war crusader mirrors the GOP’s own unraveling, and what it says about where the party is heading next.

