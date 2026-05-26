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A Few GOP Senators Tell the Truth About Trump’s Iran Mess (Briefly) | Morning Shots Live

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Andrew Egger's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Andrew Egger and William Kristol
May 26, 2026
∙ Paid

Andrew and Bill went live at 10am ET on Tuesday to cover the notable deflections over the weekend from a small group of GOP Senators about a potential deal with Iran, the worsening approval ratings for Trump and the war, and the reported potential plan by the U.S. to have Iran send its enriched uranium to Pakistan, Turkey, Russia, or China.

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