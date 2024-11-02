Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
6

A Final Plea To Nikki Haley Voters

Tim Miller
Nov 02, 2024
2
6
Share
Transcript

Send this video to the moderate or right-leaning undecided voters in your life! This is my final pitch to Nikki Haley voters to cast their ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

Or send Tim's article to them with this link: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/a-message-for-haley-voters-still

Leave a comment

Thursday Night Bulwark is now Bulwark+ Live—a place where we’ll post member livestreams, live event replays and other multi-media content produced by gang at The Bulwark.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to access the audio-only edition of this production. Add Bulwark+ Live to your podcast player of choice, here.

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Live
Audio
Home to periodic Bulwark+ Live member-only livestreams and event archives.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Harris Ignores Trump, Goes Full Americana, in Final Ad
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
New Poll Shows Trump Running Into Blue Wall
  Tim Miller
Vin Gupta Takes On RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Nightmare Scenario
  Sam Stein
How Trump Will Attempt to Invalidate a Kamala Win
  Kim Wehle and A.B. Stoddard
Dumpster Fire: Trump Almost Face-Plants in Trash Costume
  Sam Stein and Tim Miller
One Week To Election Day
  Sarah Longwell and Dan Pfeiffer
VP Harris Makes Her Closing Argument
  Sam SteinAndrew Egger, and Jim Swift