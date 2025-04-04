Trump Chooses Saudi LIV Golf Over Fallen Troops

Sam Stein and Ben Parker discuss the dignified transfer of four U.S. troops who died in a NATO training accident in Lithuania. President Trump chose to skip the event, attending a golf-related negotiation and fundraiser instead. Stein and Parker criticize Trump's absence, noting his history of controversial comments about veterans and contrasting his decision with past political responses to similar events.



When American Soldiers Were in Trouble, Our Allies Showed Up



Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’



Trump told slain soldier's widow that he "knew what he was getting into," Congresswoman says

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.