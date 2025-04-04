Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
19

Trump Chooses Saudi LIV Golf Over Fallen Troops

Sam Stein
and
Benjamin Parker
Apr 04, 2025
8
19
Share
Transcript

Sam Stein and Ben Parker discuss the dignified transfer of four U.S. troops who died in a NATO training accident in Lithuania. President Trump chose to skip the event, attending a golf-related negotiation and fundraiser instead. Stein and Parker criticize Trump's absence, noting his history of controversial comments about veterans and contrasting his decision with past political responses to similar events.

When American Soldiers Were in Trouble, Our Allies Showed Up

Trump: Americans Who Died in War Are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’


Trump told slain soldier's widow that he "knew what he was getting into," Congresswoman says

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Benjamin Parker
Sam Stein
Recent Episodes
Trump's Base Is Getting Destroyed by His Tariffs
  Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell
The Adult Filmmaker/Bro Podcaster Trying To Save Dems
  Will Sommer
The Day America Lost Everything
  Jonathan V. Last and Andrew Egger
Trump Fires Nat-Sec Staff After Meeting With Conspiracy Nut
  Tim Miller and Will Sommer
Trump's Tariff Math Is Bonkers, & What's His Greenland Endgame?
  Andrew EggerJonathan V. Last, and Will Saletan
ICE’s Cruelty Hits a New Low
  Andrew Egger and Adrian Carrasquillo
Elon's Worst Day Ever…Just Got Worse
  Andrew Egger and Benjamin Parker