Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
11

Trump White House Gives Middle Finger to Judge who Ruled for Deported Migrant

Sam Stein
and
Tim Miller
Apr 05, 2025
5
11
Share
Transcript

Sam Stein and Tim Miller dive into a disturbing case where the Trump administration openly defies a judge's ruling by refusing to bring back a wrongfully deported Maryland man. They uncover shocking details about the administration’s tactics, the moral implications of their defiance, and the broader risks this poses to the American justice system.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sam Stein
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
MAGA Hero Russell Brand Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault in the UK
  Jonathan V. Last and Will Sommer
Trump Chooses Saudi LIV Golf Over Fallen Troops
  Sam Stein and Benjamin Parker
Trump's Base Is Getting Destroyed by His Tariffs
  Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell
The Adult Filmmaker/Bro Podcaster Trying To Save Dems
  Will Sommer
The Day America Lost Everything
  Jonathan V. Last and Andrew Egger
Trump Fires Nat-Sec Staff After Meeting With Conspiracy Nut
  Tim Miller and Will Sommer
Trump's Tariff Math Is Bonkers, & What's His Greenland Endgame?
  Andrew EggerJonathan V. Last, and Will Saletan