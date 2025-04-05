Trump White House Gives Middle Finger to Judge who Ruled for Deported Migrant

Sam Stein and Tim Miller dive into a disturbing case where the Trump administration openly defies a judge's ruling by refusing to bring back a wrongfully deported Maryland man. They uncover shocking details about the administration’s tactics, the moral implications of their defiance, and the broader risks this poses to the American justice system.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.