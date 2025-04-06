Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
20
13

Bulwark on Sunday: MAGA Loons Are In Charge

William Kristol
and
Thomas Joscelyn
Apr 06, 2025
20
13
Share
Transcript

This week on Bulwark on Sunday, Tom Joscelyn joined Bill Kristol to discuss the centrality of conspiracy theories to MAGA and Trumpism, and what that means for the extremism being unconstrained.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Thomas Joscelyn
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
The Age of America is Over
  Tim Miller and Jonathan V. Last
Trump White House Gives Middle Finger to Judge who Ruled for Deported Migrant
  Sam Stein and Tim Miller
MAGA Hero Russell Brand Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault in the UK
  Jonathan V. Last and Will Sommer
Trump Chooses Saudi LIV Golf Over Fallen Troops
  Sam Stein and Benjamin Parker
Trump's Base Is Getting Destroyed by His Tariffs
  Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell
The Adult Filmmaker/Bro Podcaster Trying To Save Dems
  Will Sommer
The Day America Lost Everything
  Jonathan V. Last and Andrew Egger