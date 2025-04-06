Playback speed
RFK Jr. Is Handling Things Just About as Bad as Imaginable

Sam Stein
and
Jonathan Cohn
Apr 06, 2025
8
22
Transcript

Sam Stein and Jonathan Cohn break down the alarming HHS layoffs, including massive cuts to Head Start and child care programs. What’s behind the chaos, and how anti-vax politics may be making it worse.

Trump’s Next Target: Poverty-Stricken Kids

Second measles death reported in Texas, amid fast-growing outbreak

Jonathan Cohn
Sam Stein
