RFK Jr. Is Handling Things Just About as Bad as Imaginable

Sam Stein and Jonathan Cohn break down the alarming HHS layoffs, including massive cuts to Head Start and child care programs. What’s behind the chaos, and how anti-vax politics may be making it worse.

Trump’s Next Target: Poverty-Stricken Kids

Second measles death reported in Texas, amid fast-growing outbreak

