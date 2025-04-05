Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
48
20

The Age of America is Over

Tim Miller
and
Jonathan V. Last
Apr 05, 2025
48
20
Share
Transcript

Tim Miller and JVL dive into the bleak future of American democracy, global influence, and national identity. Is the age of America truly over? From authoritarian drift to international irrelevance, they explore worst-case scenarios—and why even the "best case" might not be enough.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jonathan V. Last
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Trump White House Gives Middle Finger to Judge who Ruled for Deported Migrant
  Sam Stein and Tim Miller
MAGA Hero Russell Brand Charged With Rape and Sexual Assault in the UK
  Jonathan V. Last and Will Sommer
Trump Chooses Saudi LIV Golf Over Fallen Troops
  Sam Stein and Benjamin Parker
Trump's Base Is Getting Destroyed by His Tariffs
  Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell
The Adult Filmmaker/Bro Podcaster Trying To Save Dems
  Will Sommer
The Day America Lost Everything
  Jonathan V. Last and Andrew Egger
Trump Fires Nat-Sec Staff After Meeting With Conspiracy Nut
  Tim Miller and Will Sommer