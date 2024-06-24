Michael Steele is joined by the longest-serving Black female White House correspondent in history, April Ryan. The pair discuss blending journalism and activism, the tribalism that exists in the country, the impact of Black women in politics and voting, a recent Twitter/X interaction between April and Matt Schlapp and who Donald Trump will choose as his Vice President.
A Journalist's Outlook on This Moment in History: With April Ryan
A Journalist's Outlook on This Moment in History: With April Ryan
Jun 24, 2024
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
