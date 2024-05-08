Michael Steele speaks with Tony Award-winning retired Broadway producer turned moderate podcast host, Adam Epstein. The pair discuss the upcoming presidential election, polarization in politics and the need for a more moderate approach. Plus, Israel and Palestine and the protests on college campuses, the potential running mates for Trump and the challenges faced by Kamala Harris.
A Moderate Approach: With Adam Epstein
A Moderate Approach: With Adam Epstein