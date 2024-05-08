The Bulwark
A Moderate Approach: With Adam Epstein
May 08, 2024
Michael Steele speaks with Tony Award-winning retired Broadway producer turned moderate podcast host, Adam Epstein. The pair discuss the upcoming presidential election, polarization in politics and the need for a more moderate approach. Plus, Israel and Palestine and the protests on college campuses, the potential running mates for Trump and the challenges faced by Kamala Harris. 

Check out "Dirty Moderate with Adam Epstein" https://dirtymoderate.substack.com/podcast

The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
