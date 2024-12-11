Playback speed
Share post
Adam Kinzinger and Pat Ryan: Bring It On

Tim Miller
and
Adam Kinzinger
Dec 11, 2024
3
2
Team Trump is trying to intimidate the opposition. Stop showing them your fear. Plus, Gaetz moves from AG nominee to low-rent MAGA cable channel host, and RT's girlfriend, Tulsi, could have access to the identities of our informants in Russia if she is confirmed. Meanwhile, as Dems plot a way forward, they need to be more clear about calling out the heroes and the villains: When you're trying to be everything to everyone, you're nothing.

Adam Kinzinger and Rep. Pat Ryan join Tim Miller.

show notes
Kinzinger's Substack response to Trump's jail threat
Jake Tapper's 2017 interview with Tulsi Gabbard after her meeting with Assad

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
