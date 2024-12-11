Adam Kinzinger and Pat Ryan: Bring It On

Team Trump is trying to intimidate the opposition. Stop showing them your fear. Plus, Gaetz moves from AG nominee to low-rent MAGA cable channel host, and RT's girlfriend, Tulsi, could have access to the identities of our informants in Russia if she is confirmed. Meanwhile, as Dems plot a way forward, they need to be more clear about calling out the heroes and the villains: When you're trying to be everything to everyone, you're nothing.
Adam Kinzinger and Rep. Pat Ryan join Tim Miller.
show notes
Kinzinger's Substack response to Trump's jail threat
Jake Tapper's 2017 interview with Tulsi Gabbard after her meeting with Assad
Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.