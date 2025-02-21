Playback speed
Adam Kinzinger: It's Starting to Happen

Tim Miller
and
Adam Kinzinger
Feb 21, 2025
Boos at a Republican town hall in Fulton County, and boos at the White House: We're beginning to see signs of people refusing to be ruled by unelected billionaires, oligarchs and CEOs. This may be the time for Democrats with some heterodox views to run for office. Meanwhile, the supposedly free speech president and his shadow are trying to intimidate people from criticizing them—including a member of Congress and one of Elon's baby mamas. Plus, Trump's advisers seem more worried about Zelensky saying mean things about him than the fact that he wants to hand the spoils to the losing side of the war.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Appears in episode
Adam Kinzinger
Writes Adam Kinzinger Subscribe
Tim Miller
