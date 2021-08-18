The Bulwark
The Next Level
Afghanistan and Us
0:00
-54:19

Afghanistan and Us

Where do we go from here?
Jonathan V. Last
,
Sarah Longwell
, and
Tim Miller
Aug 18, 2021
∙ Paid
Share

Sarah, Tim, and JVL talk about the collapse of Afghanistan, the humanitarian crisis at Hamid Karzai International Airport, and the future of American foreign policy.

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

