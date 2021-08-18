Sarah, Tim, and JVL talk about the collapse of Afghanistan, the humanitarian crisis at Hamid Karzai International Airport, and the future of American foreign policy.
Afghanistan and Us
Afghanistan and Us
Where do we go from here?
Aug 18, 2021
The Next Level
Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last bring their signature political insight and banter to the masses in The Next Level podcast.
