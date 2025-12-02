The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Alina Habba's Appointment Ruled Unlawful (w/ Leah Litman)

Andrew Egger
Dec 02, 2025
Andrew Egger is joined by law professor and constitutional law expert Leah Litman to discuss why the court rejected Habba’s appointment, how it fits into Trump’s larger strategy to pack DOJ offices with loyalists, and what it could mean if the cases reach the Supreme Court.

Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

