Brett Lewis
1h

The sorry truth: Trump, who pardons drug traffickers and murders the shipwrecked, is the world’s most dangerous narco-terrorist, and every American who continues to support him is complicit in his crimes.

JAMES ROY LEE
1h

It's worth reviewing why Trump lies. It's not to persuade anyone to believe his lies. Trump lies to assert dominance. Trump lies, and then Republicans have to just stand there and take it. But that doesn't go far enough. Trump lies, and then Republicans have to repeat the lie, over and over again, with vigor and enthusiasm. Everyone knows it is a lie, and everyone knows the people repeating the lie know it is a lie. But, without any doubt, the person repeating the lie is acknowledging their subservience and fealty to Trump. This is the whole point of the lie.

This is also the main reason for Trump's tariffs. Why would he place tariffs on every country in the world, whether or not we have a trade deficit, and whether or not there are more penguins than people in the country? It is not simply, or even mostly, that Trump is ignorant about economics. Trump uses tariffs to show other countries that we are the biggest bully on the block, and they better do what we tell them to do. Like the lies, Trump's tariffs are about dominance.

Why do you think Trump nominated people like RFK jr and Pete Hegseth to cabinet posts? By nominating obviously unqualified people, he forces Bill Cassidy and Joni Ernst to vote for them. They know the nominees are unqualified, and we know that they know. It is all about Trump asserting his dominance over the senators. Trump cares more about dominance than he cares about running the country.

It is not hard to figure out Trump's motives for doing shit once you realize absolutely everything is about dominance.

