1

“All the President’s Men” vs. Trump’s Daily Insanity

Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Jonathan V. Last
,
Sonny Bunch
, and
Jonathan Cohn
Sep 30, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

The Bulwark Movie Club watches All the President’s Men, the film that turned Watergate into America’s founding journalistic myth. JVL, Jonathan Cohn, and Sonny Bunch discuss why the movie still works, what it says about the power of institutions, and how Nixon’s scandal compares to Trump’s “Watergate every day” politics.

Give us your favorite journalism movies in the comments and recommend what movie you’d like to see discussed in a future edition of the Bulwark Movie Club.

