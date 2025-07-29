America’s Humiliating New Air Force One

Tim Miller reacts to reports that Donald Trump is officially accepting a luxury jet from Qatar to use as his version of Air Force One, and eventually donate to his presidential library. He criticizes the move as corrupt, embarrassing, and possibly a national security risk, especially since the plane is being “gifted” unconditionally.

He also digs into a New York Times report revealing a mysterious $934 million transfer within the Pentagon allegedly redirected from nuclear modernization to retrofit the Qatar jet for Trump’s use. He slams the decision as a grotesque misuse of funds and part of a broader pattern of Trump-era grift, including crypto schemes, bloated security costs, and foreign influence.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.