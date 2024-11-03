The Bulwark
How to Fix It with John Avlon
Ancient Lessons for Defeating a Demagogue
1
Preview
0:00
-6:29

Ancient Lessons for Defeating a Demagogue

John Avlon
Nov 03, 2024
∙ Paid
1
Share

The Founding Fathers studied the fall of the Roman Republic, and tried to create a democracy that could withstand someone like Donald Trump. On a special pre-election show, Daily Stoic’s Ryan Holiday talks with John about how history’s lessons can guide us through this perilous time.

Ryan Holiday joins John Avlon.

Leave a comment

show notes
Ryan's website, "Daily Stoic"
Ryan's coversation with Mike Duncan

Click play above to listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
How to Fix It with John Avlon
Audio
Politicians, pundits, and the media spend a lot of time talking about the problems our country faces but not enough time on how to solve them. Each week, John Avlon and his guests hash out sensible and attainable solutions for some of the most vexing issues confronting our democracy—solutions that will likely emerge from the political center.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Avlon
Recent Episodes
The Keys to Solving the Immigration Problem
  John Avlon
Getting Back to the People’s Business
  John Avlon
Rolling Back the Phone-Based Childhood
A Poisoning in the Land