Ancient Lessons for Defeating a Demagogue

The Founding Fathers studied the fall of the Roman Republic, and tried to create a democracy that could withstand someone like Donald Trump. On a special pre-election show, Daily Stoic’s Ryan Holiday talks with John about how history’s lessons can guide us through this perilous time.

Ryan Holiday joins John Avlon.

show notes

Ryan's website, "Daily Stoic"

Ryan's coversation with Mike Duncan

