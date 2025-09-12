On this week’s episode, I’m joined by Tony Gilroy to discuss his work on Andor, the hit Disney+ series that’s a prequel to Rogue One but has ambitions beyond telling the backstory of the Death Star. It is, in a very real way, a TV show about our moment and the mounting tension felt throughout the political order: from Imperial troops on the streets of civilian cities attempting to provoke conflict to Luthen Rael’s (Stellan Skarsgård) campaign of violent resistance, one can’t help but draw parallels to this increasingly fraught point in American history.
'Andor' and the Accelerationist Moment
Tony Gilroy on 'Andor' and the American mood.
Sep 12, 2025
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
Sonny Bunch on movies, technology, and understanding the next Hollywood
