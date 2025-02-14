Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
12

Andrew Weissmann and Michael Weiss: Valentine's Massacre

Tim Miller
and
Andrew Weissmann
Feb 14, 2025
∙ Paid
2
12
Share

Unlike the cowardly Republican senators who are rolling over in the face of Kash Patel's bald-faced lies, the men and women of the Justice Department are taking their oaths of office seriously by refusing to comply with a blatantly political order to dismiss corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams. Meanwhile, Trump is just over the moon with Vladimir Putin—even though his army is performing quite poorly on the battlefield against Ukraine. Plus, the makeup heir advising Trump on foreign policy, Emil Bove is this moment's cartoon villain, and Pizzagate's Jack Posobiec is somehow inside the administration's inner circle.

Andrew Weissmann and Michael Weiss join Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

Leave a comment

show notes
Support "Orange Ribbons for Jamie" here, formed in honor of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg
Details on Zelensky offering Trump a Ukrainian boxer's championship belt
Tim's playlist

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Andrew Weissmann
Writes Andrew Weissmann Subscribe
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Alex Wagner: The Poster Child for Corruption and Grift
  Tim Miller
Carol Leonnig and Robert Putnam: Lies and Moral Obligations
  Tim Miller
Tom Malinowski: Fight the Power, Dems
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: The Law Be Damned
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Ezra Klein: The Resistance, Back from the Dead
  Tim Miller
Michael Steele: Gum Up the Works
  Tim Miller
Ben Stiller: 'Severance,' but Real Life
  Tim Miller