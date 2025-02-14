Andrew Weissmann and Michael Weiss: Valentine's Massacre

Unlike the cowardly Republican senators who are rolling over in the face of Kash Patel's bald-faced lies, the men and women of the Justice Department are taking their oaths of office seriously by refusing to comply with a blatantly political order to dismiss corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams. Meanwhile, Trump is just over the moon with Vladimir Putin—even though his army is performing quite poorly on the battlefield against Ukraine. Plus, the makeup heir advising Trump on foreign policy, Emil Bove is this moment's cartoon villain, and Pizzagate's Jack Posobiec is somehow inside the administration's inner circle.

Andrew Weissmann and Michael Weiss join Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

Leave a comment

show notes

Support "Orange Ribbons for Jamie" here, formed in honor of Parkland shooting victim Jaime Guttenberg

Details on Zelensky offering Trump a Ukrainian boxer's championship belt

Tim's playlist

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.