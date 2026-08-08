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Deborah OToole's avatar
Deborah OToole
1h

I miss how Republicans used to be. I had Republican friends and even some family (much older) while we disagreed on the proper function of government, we got along and even respected that others had differing views. No longer. Trump gave people permission to hate what and who he hates and brag about it.

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Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
31m

“What do you miss about the politics of yesteryear? How much of that can we bring back, and how do you convince people to #Believe?”

For me, it’s not about reminiscing about yesteryear! I’m just taking solace in the fact the average voters, even republican today, aren’t as stupid as the people force feeding them snake oil—even they have limits.

As far as believing, I guess the take away is that they are no longer listening to the noise and faux sales pitches—and starting to believe their lying eyes.

And let’s face it, the stuff oozing from the mouths of guys like Vivik, are even too much for some of the most argent MAGA supporters. That in itself is progress…:)

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