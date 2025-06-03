The Bulwark

Bannon Can't Spin This! Calls For Lindsey Graham To Be Arrested!

Tim Miller
and
Andrew Egger
Jun 03, 2025
16
19
As Russian bombs rained down on Ukraine, Senator Lindsey Graham was on the ground, delivering tough talk and photo ops. His visit, timed with one of the war’s heaviest bombardments, raised eyebrows for Bannon, who wants him to stay out of the US.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

