Bannon Can’t Spin This! Calls For Lindsey Graham To Be Arrested!

As Russian bombs rained down on Ukraine, Senator Lindsey Graham was on the ground, delivering tough talk and photo ops. His visit, timed with one of the war’s heaviest bombardments, raised eyebrows for Bannon, who wants him to stay out of the US.

Is THIS the man behind world’s most daring military op? Ex-DJ ‘secret agent’ to go down in history for $7bn ‘web’ blitz

