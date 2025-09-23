Barstool’s Kirk Minihane: The MAGA Right Can’t Take a Joke

Tim Miller sits down with Kirk Minihane to unpack the culture wars, the GOP’s hypocrisy on “cancel culture,” and why Trump’s FCC is targeting Jimmy Kimmel.

Check out the The Kirk Minihane Show: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCke6rWdoATscR7lE3s2R9oQ

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.