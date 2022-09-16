Michael speaks with comedian, Emmy nominee and Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper about how he's able to interview MAGA nuts, anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists all while staying calm and composed. The pair discuss our culture of misinformation, holding the media accountable, why Americans have always been obsessed with conspiracies and where the midterm elections seem to be shaping up.
Between Two Worlds: With Jordan Klepper
Between Two Worlds: With Jordan Klepper
The Michael Steele Podcast is a podcast hosted by former Republican National Committee Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
