Between Two Worlds: With Jordan Klepper
Between Two Worlds: With Jordan Klepper

Sep 16, 2022
Michael speaks with comedian, Emmy nominee and Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper about how he's able to interview MAGA nuts, anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists all while staying calm and composed. The pair discuss our culture of misinformation, holding the media accountable, why Americans have always been obsessed with conspiracies and where the midterm elections seem to be shaping up.

If you enjoyed this podcast, give us a rating on Apple Podcasts! Be sure to follow Jordan on Twitter @jordanklepper, Michael @MichaelSteele and the podcast Twitter @steele_podcast.

