Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
27

Biden Addresses the Nation (Replay)

Recorded July 24.
Jul 25, 2024
∙ Paid
27
Share

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on July 24, following his announcement that he does not intend to seek reelection. He has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic party has quickly rallied to her candidacy. After this historic address, Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, Mona Charen, and Will Saletan gathered to discuss the President’s …

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Thursday Night Bulwark
Audio
A Bulwark+ livestream show exclusively for members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
President Biden Exits the Race. What's Next? [Audio version]
  The Bulwark
Post-Debate Show
  The Bulwark
Guilty!
  The Bulwark
Will SCOTUS Give Trump Immunity?
  Mona Charen and Kim Wehle
The Long Slog to November
  Jonathan V. LastJoe PerticoneMona Charen, and Will Saletan
Ask the Yutes
  Sebastian Hughes and Jonathan V. Last
The End of the Senate
  Jonathan V. LastWilliam KristolJoe Perticone, and Tim Miller