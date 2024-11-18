Playback speed
Bill Kristol: A Power Play for Autocracy

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Nov 18, 2024
Trump is flooding the zone with unqualified nominees who would destroy government norms and standards and create the kind of chaos that would let him do what he wants—and Senate Republicans may be too afraid of him to put up much resistance. Meanwhile, allies are already seeing the third world-style political decay, beyond the orgies and sexual assaults…

