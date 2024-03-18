Trump stands and salutes the insurrectionists during the national anthem, and may rehire the treasonous Paul Manafort to help out in '24. Plus, the dust settles on the Fani Willis' prosecution in Georgia, and Aileen Cannon seriously entertains Trump's absurd claim in the docs case. Kristol and Wittes join Tim.
Share this post
Bill Kristol and Ben Wittes: A Subversive Enterprise
www.thebulwark.com
Bill Kristol and Ben Wittes: A Subversive Enterprise
Ad-Free Version
Mar 18, 2024
∙ Paid
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Benjamin Wittes
Writes Dog Shirt Daily Subscribe
Recent Episodes