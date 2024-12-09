Bill Kristol and Michael Weiss: Catastrophic Success

Trump is threatening members of Congress with jail and Republican senators may be circling the wagons around his nominees, but we still need to protect ourselves from a nihilistic mindset. Plus, cautious optimism and uncertainty after the fall of Syria's brutal dictatorship. And no, Tulsi: You were wrong. Assad was our enemy.

Bill Kristol and Michael Weiss join Tim Miller.

Tim's Triad piece on fighting a nihilistic mindset

