Bill Kristol and Michael Weiss: Catastrophic Success

Tim Miller
,
William Kristol
, and
Foreign Office
Dec 09, 2024
9
6
Trump is threatening members of Congress with jail and Republican senators may be circling the wagons around his nominees, but we still need to protect ourselves from a nihilistic mindset. Plus, cautious optimism and uncertainty after the fall of Syria's brutal dictatorship. And no, Tulsi: You were wrong. Assad was our enemy.

Bill Kristol and Michael Weiss join Tim Miller.

Show notes:
Tim's Triad piece on fighting a nihilistic mindset

Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
