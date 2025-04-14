Playback speed
Bill Kristol: Staring Down the Barrel

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Apr 14, 2025
We are here: Trump is openly defying the Supreme Court while sitting side-by-side with a Latin American strongman who openly mocked our judicial system from inside the Oval Office. Trump so badly wants his one-man rule and Republicans keep helping him, while corporate America keeps trying to get on his good side. Meanwhile, the intimidation is chilling free speech on college campuses and within immigrant communities.

Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller.

show notes

