Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
4
9

Bill Kristol: The High Cost of Stupidity

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Apr 07, 2025
∙ Paid
4
9
Share

Part of the reason for the market bloodbath is because the finance wizzes didn't factor in that Trump would actually do the truly moronic thing he kept saying he would. Their shock over his recklessness is intensifying the crash. Meanwhile, a trio of administration fools trying to defend the tariffs—Lutnick, Bessent, and Hassett—showed there is no grand design to the trade war, White House infighting is getting hot enough that even Elon is subtweeting Trump, and the folks we elected over on the Hill could actually do something to try to stop the market carnage. Plus, new reporting on our government's kidnapping of migrants, Republicans in North Carolina are trying to steal a supreme court seat, and where is JD Vance?


Bill Kristol joins Tim Miller for the weekend pod.

Leave a comment

show notes

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
Adam Kinzinger: Mortal Damage to the American Empire
  Tim Miller and Adam Kinzinger
Mallory McMorrow and Tracy Alloway: A Self-Inflicted Crisis
  Tim Miller and Mallory McMorrow
Sam Stein: Elon Is Toxic
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Susan Rice: This Is Bloody Serious
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol: Stiffen Your Spines, Democrats
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Amanda Carpenter: Daddy? No, Manny Trump
  Tim Miller and Amanda Carpenter
Jon Lovett: A Worst Case Scenario Comes Into View
  Tim Miller