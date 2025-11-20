The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Billionaire Sickos Cozy Up With Saudi Dictator at Trump Dinner

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Nov 20, 2025
∙ Paid

Donald Trump hosted a dinner for Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman and America’s billionaire class were all tuxed up, grinning, and taking selfies with a dictator who had a journalist chopped into pieces. Tim Miller gives his take on the most depraved display of American oligarchy we’ve seen yet as Saudi Arabia looks to buy its way into Silicon Valley and Washington.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture