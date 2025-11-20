Billionaire Sickos Cozy Up With Saudi Dictator at Trump Dinner

Donald Trump hosted a dinner for Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman and America’s billionaire class were all tuxed up, grinning, and taking selfies with a dictator who had a journalist chopped into pieces. Tim Miller gives his take on the most depraved display of American oligarchy we’ve seen yet as Saudi Arabia looks to buy its way into Silicon Valley and Washington.



