BOMBSHELL: DOJ Rushes Comey Indictment Before Deadline

Kyle Cheney of Politico joins Sam Stein to take on Trump’s extraordinary indictment of James Comey — how the charges were filed, why the grand jury tossed one count, and what comes next as Comey faces arraignment on October 9.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.