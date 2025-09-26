The Bulwark

BOMBSHELL: DOJ Rushes Comey Indictment Before Deadline

Sep 26, 2025
Kyle Cheney of Politico joins Sam Stein to take on Trump’s extraordinary indictment of James Comey — how the charges were filed, why the grand jury tossed one count, and what comes next as Comey faces arraignment on October 9.

