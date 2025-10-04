BOMBSHELL: Leaks Show Trump Officials Floated Sending the 82nd Airborne Into Portland

Leaked Signal messages from Trump officials show them casually discussing deploying the 82nd Airborne into Portland—and JD Vance pushing prosecutions against influencers. Sam Stein breaks takes on the chaos, the incompetence, and the absurd “douche canoe” moment inside Trump’s inner circle, thanks to stellar reporting from the Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix.

Trump officials discussed sending elite Army division to Portland, text messages show (Star Tribune): https://www.startribune.com/trump-officials-discussed-sending-elite-army-division-to-portland-text-messages-show/601485729



Tickets to Bulwark Live in DC (10/8) with Sarah, Tim and JVL are on sale now at https://TheBulwark.com/events.



Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.