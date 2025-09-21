BOMBSHELL: Trump Border Czar Took $50K Bribe—in Cash

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan was reportedly caught on hidden camera accepting $50,000 in cash during an FBI sting — and Trump’s DOJ shut the whole thing down. Tim Miller and Sarah Longwell take on the brazen corruption, the cover-up, and MAGA-world's defense of the indefensible.

Read the massive scoop from Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilanian: https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/news/tom-homan-cash-contracts-trump-doj-investigation-rcna232568

