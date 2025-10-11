The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Watch
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

BREAKING: CDC, Education, and Health Departments Hit by Mass Firings

Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Oct 11, 2025
∙ Paid
5
2
Share

Sam Stein takes on the shocking Friday night purge inside the federal government—with mass firings at the CDC, Education Department, and more—explaining what really happened, why it breaks every precedent, and why insiders need to speak up now.

Secure Tip Line: https://thebulwark.com/tips

Sam Stein’s Signal Handle: asteinindc.09

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture