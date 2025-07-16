The Bulwark

The Bulwark

BREAKING: GOP Threatens UNICEF Cuts

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jul 16, 2025
Tim Miller takes on the Senate vote that threatens critical UNICEF funding—putting children’s lives at risk around the world. Republicans are pushing a budget cut that targets aid for the most vulnerable, despite recent massive spending elsewhere.

Take immediate action and call your senators now: https://www.usa.gov/elected-officials

