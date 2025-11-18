BREAKING: House Passes Epstein Files Release 427–1

Description: The House just voted 427–1 to release the Epstein files, a shocking turn after months of GOP resistance, including from President Trump. Sam Stein and Joe Perticone break down how Trump’s flip changed everything, why Mike Johnson lost control of his own conference, and what happens now as the Senate takes over.

