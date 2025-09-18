BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel Pulled Off the Air

Tim Miller and Sam Stein take on the breaking news of Jimmy Kimmel Live being pulled from the air, citing Kimmel's monologue on Monday commenting on Charlie Kirk, amid FCC chair Brendan Carr hours earlier threatening action on Benny Johnson's show.

