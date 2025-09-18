The Bulwark

The Bulwark

BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel Pulled Off the Air

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Sep 18, 2025
7
4
Tim Miller and Sam Stein take on the breaking news of Jimmy Kimmel Live being pulled from the air, citing Kimmel's monologue on Monday commenting on Charlie Kirk, amid FCC chair Brendan Carr hours earlier threatening action on Benny Johnson's show.

