Breaking: Trump & Vance Pick Nauseating Fight With Zelenskyy

A shameful day.
Sam Stein
,
Will Saletan
, and
Jonathan V. Last
Feb 28, 2025
418
78
Transcript

Sam Stein, Jonathan V. Last and Will Saletan react to the shameful confrontation between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

