Breaking: Trump & Vance Pick Nauseating Fight With Zelenskyy

Sam Stein, Jonathan V. Last and Will Saletan react to the shameful confrontation between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.