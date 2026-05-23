The Bulwark

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BREAKING: Trump Nears Iran Deal—Pleasing No One

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Andrew Egger
May 23, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller, Sam Stein and Andrew Egger are going live to cover what appears to be an imminent deal to end the war in Iran.

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