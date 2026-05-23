Tim Miller, Sam Stein and Andrew Egger are going live to cover what appears to be an imminent deal to end the war in Iran.
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BREAKING: Trump Nears Iran Deal—Pleasing No One
A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein, Tim Miller, and Andrew Egger
May 23, 2026
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Bulwark+ Takes
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Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
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