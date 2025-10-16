The Bulwark

Breaking: Trump’s Former National Security Adviser John Bolton Indicted

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Oct 16, 2025
∙ Paid
1
1
Sam Stein and Tim Miller take on the indictment of former National Security Adviser John Bolton by a federal grand jury in Maryland. Bolton is accused of sharing classified information with his wife and daughter over email — a move that raises questions about selective justice and the politicization of law enforcement.

