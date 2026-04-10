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BREAKING: UMICH Consumer Sentiment Hits Lowest Point EVER | Receipts Live

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Catherine Rampell's avatar
Jonathan V. Last and Catherine Rampell
Apr 10, 2026
∙ Paid

Catherine Rampell and JVL went live to talk about the the week's financial and economic news.

This post is for paid subscribers

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