BREAKING: White House Using Threats to Bury Epstein Files

Tim Miller and Joe Perticone break down new twists in the Epstein files cover-up. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) are leading a bipartisan push to force a vote to release the Epstein files, but the White House is allegedly pressuring Republicans to block it, calling support for transparency a “hostile act.” With accusers set to appear at a press conference, this episode exposes the political chess match behind one of America’s darkest scandals.

